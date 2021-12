The vicinity of Lane Plaza and Mother’s Patty in Liguanea, Kingston just saw a taxi man being shot in the hand by an older man.

Reports reaching McKoy’s News are that the taxi man ‘bad drove’ the older man, who then went to speak with him. It is alleged by eyewitnesses that the taxi man started delivering punches to the older man when the older man pulled a firearm and shot the taxi man in his hand.

More to come.