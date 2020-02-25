Taxi Driver, Passenger Shot and Injured Along Salt Spring Road

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): The Montego Hills police in St James are in search of a group of armed men, who shot and injured a taxi operator and one of his passengers, during a robbery attempt along the Salt Spring main road in the parish, on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of both injured victims are being withheld by the police.

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., on Sunday February 23, the taxi operator was transporting passengers from the directions of downtown Montego Bay, towards Salt Spring community.

On reaching a section of the roadway, they saw several stones and other debriefs in the middle of the roadway.

The driver and two passengers alighted from the vehicle and were in the process of clearing the roadblock, when two men armed with guns jumped from bushes and opened fire on them. The driver and one of the passengers received gunshot wounds, but they managed to jump back into the vehicle and sped away.

Both men traveled to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where they were treated and admitted, and the police informed of the incident.