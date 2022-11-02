Tattoo Artist Charged with Rape in Westmoreland

Twenty-two-year-old Careen Johnson, a tattoo artist of Burnt Savannah in Frome Westmoreland has been charged with Rape, following an incident that occurred in Savannah-la-Mar, in the parish on Wednesday, September 21.
Reports are that a 14-year-old girl went to Johnson to get a tattoo. On completion of the service, it is alleged that Johnson held her and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged following an interview.
His court date is being arranged.