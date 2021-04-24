‘Tat’ Murdered in Salt Spring, St James

The St James police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men in the community of Salt Spring, on Friday night, April 23.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Claude Riley, otherwise called ‘Tat’, a mason of Church Lane, also in Salt Spring.

Reports by the police are that about 10:19 pm, Riley was sitting in his yard, when he was ambushed by armed men who opened fire hitting him multiple times, before making their escape in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Riley was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body of the deceased was removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.