Tasjay Productions Presents LOVE MAXX Cultural Experience This Weekend

Popular Canadian Jamaican Recording label, Tasjay Productions, is excited to give Toronto a taste of real Jamaican cultural this Saturday night with reggae party and concert Love Maxx.

The event, set to be a clean wholesome cultural explosion with a mix of reggae and dancehall, is the labels way of giving Canadian fans an opportunity to enjoy authentic Jamaican culture for the National Labour day weekend celebrations.

“It’s a long holiday this weekend and we know there are so many here who enjoy Jamaican music and culture so we decided to give them a classy combination. Love Maxx is for those who really want to have a good clean time and enjoy our music and culture this weekend,” James Smith, CEO of Tasjay Production shared.

Love Maxx is also the pre-birthday celebration of veteran broadcaster Delroy G formerly of G98 FM. It features live from Jamaica; Rad Dixon, Donovan Dacres, Tony Anthony, Talee, Leroy Gibbons; with the world-famous DJ Treasure, DJ Corey, HQ Hypnotic and more.

The event is slated for Saturday night at the Jamaica Canadian Centre, Toronto, Ontario.

Tasjay Production is also looking forward to the release of their signed artiste Rad Dixon’s long awaited reggae album called Hard Times. The lead track Times Are Hard features reggae pioneer Luciano.