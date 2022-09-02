Tasjay Productions Presents LOVE MAXX Cultural Experience This Weekend

Popular Canadian Jamaican Recording label, Tasjay Productions, is excited to give Toronto a taste of real Jamaican cultural this Saturday night with reggae party and concert Love Maxx. 

The event, set to be a clean wholesome cultural explosion with a mix of reggae and dancehall, is the labels way of giving Canadian fans an opportunity to enjoy authentic Jamaican culture for the National Labour day weekend celebrations.

“It’s a long holiday this weekend and we know there are so many here who enjoy Jamaican music and culture so we decided to give them a classy combination. Love Maxx is for those who really want to have a good clean time and enjoy our music and culture this weekend,” James Smith, CEO of Tasjay Production shared.

Love Maxx is also the pre-birthday celebration of veteran broadcaster Delroy G formerly of G98 FM. It features live from Jamaica; Rad Dixon, Donovan Dacres, Tony Anthony, Talee, Leroy Gibbons; with the world-famous DJ Treasure, DJ Corey, HQ Hypnotic and more.

The event is slated for Saturday night at the Jamaica Canadian Centre, Toronto, Ontario.

Tasjay Production is also looking forward to the release of their signed artiste Rad Dixon’s long awaited reggae album called Hard Times. The lead track Times Are Hard features reggae pioneer Luciano.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com