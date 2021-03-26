Tasjay Giving the gift of love

Tasjay productions today congratulated Delon Scott of GC Foster College for an
exceptional GPA of 3.89 achieved earlier this year. Delon is pursuing a Bachelor´s
Degree in Physical Education at the GC Foster College. Delon hails from the cool
parish of Mandeville where he resides with his parents and other sibblings.
Tasjay Productions an internationally recognized record label is owned and
managed by Jamaican born James Smith. The label has mastered the art of great
Artist combination. This can be seen in the compilation album “outta Jamaica
Riddim”. This album features popular names in the reggae fraternity like: Luciano,
Anthony B, Little Hero, International artist Teach Dee and their flagship artiste
Rad Dixon.
Amidst all the dismay and losses in the industry and the world at large
their flagship artiste Rad Dixon was inspired to produce a song title “Missing you”;
song that he says wants to dedicated to the reggae icons that have been lost such
as U-Roy, Bunny Wailer, Bob Andy and Dalton Brown just to name a few.
Tasjay Productions can be considered young in an industry that is bombarded by a
lot of moguls; however the company has been making great waves in recent time
with producing excellent harmonious projects and surpassing the horrible grasps
of the COVID-19 pandemic on a once flourishing and vibrant industry. As a
production house the label had this advice to share with both existing and
upcoming artiste “No one said it was going to be easy but for young artist just keep
your eyes on the tasks” and to Delon Scott he had this to say “often times these
grades are highlighted to females more than males. So keep up the good work, you
have made Jamaican all over the world proud.”
Tasjay maintains that more encouragement and support in various forms will be
coming from the label as a support mechanism for individuals in need and looks
forward to great the days in the industry.