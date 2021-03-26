Tasjay Giving the gift of love

Tasjay productions today congratulated Delon Scott of GC Foster College for an

exceptional GPA of 3.89 achieved earlier this year. Delon is pursuing a Bachelor´s

Degree in Physical Education at the GC Foster College. Delon hails from the cool

parish of Mandeville where he resides with his parents and other sibblings.

Tasjay Productions an internationally recognized record label is owned and

managed by Jamaican born James Smith. The label has mastered the art of great

Artist combination. This can be seen in the compilation album “outta Jamaica

Riddim”. This album features popular names in the reggae fraternity like: Luciano,

Anthony B, Little Hero, International artist Teach Dee and their flagship artiste

Rad Dixon.

Amidst all the dismay and losses in the industry and the world at large

their flagship artiste Rad Dixon was inspired to produce a song title “Missing you”;

song that he says wants to dedicated to the reggae icons that have been lost such

as U-Roy, Bunny Wailer, Bob Andy and Dalton Brown just to name a few.

Tasjay Productions can be considered young in an industry that is bombarded by a

lot of moguls; however the company has been making great waves in recent time

with producing excellent harmonious projects and surpassing the horrible grasps

of the COVID-19 pandemic on a once flourishing and vibrant industry. As a

production house the label had this advice to share with both existing and

upcoming artiste “No one said it was going to be easy but for young artist just keep

your eyes on the tasks” and to Delon Scott he had this to say “often times these

grades are highlighted to females more than males. So keep up the good work, you

have made Jamaican all over the world proud.”

Tasjay maintains that more encouragement and support in various forms will be

coming from the label as a support mechanism for individuals in need and looks

forward to great the days in the industry.