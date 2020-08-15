Tarrus Riley preps release of new album, ‘Healing’

Singy-singy Tarrus Riley is to release a new project later this month.

The album titled ‘Healing’ came as a result of the quarantine period spent at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 12-track project features collaborations with top dancehall stars including Shenseea, Konshens, Dexta Daps, Teejay, and Rvssian.

Riley teamed with Shane Brown and saxophonist Dean Fraser for the album’s production.

The title track, which is also the album’s lead single, was released on June 19.

Healing is Riley’s first full-length project since 2014’s Love Situation.