Tarrus Riley Mourns loss of his Sister

Recording Artiste Tarrus Riley has been plunged into mourning following the death of his sister.

Riley said his younger sister Jaffa Joy Riley suffered a massive heart attack and died over the weekend. He revealed the news via his social media page Tuesday.

He said his entire family is grieving and in preparation mode to send her off.

The entertainer said the first post he made after regaining access to his page was a tribute to Jaffa and the beautiful soul she was. On his Instagram he shared pictures of her in happier times.

Romeich Major, Iba Mahr, Razor B, Bambino and Natel left messages of condolences in the comment section of the post.