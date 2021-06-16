Tarrus Riley Mourns loss of his Sister

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Recording Artiste Tarrus Riley has been plunged into mourning following the death of his sister.

Riley said his younger sister Jaffa Joy Riley suffered a massive heart attack and died over the weekend. He revealed the news via his social media page Tuesday.

He said his entire family is grieving and in preparation mode to send her off.

The entertainer said the first post he made after regaining access to his page was a tribute to Jaffa and the beautiful soul she was. On his Instagram he shared pictures of her in happier times.

Romeich Major, Iba Mahr, Razor B, Bambino and Natel left messages of condolences in the comment section of the post.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....