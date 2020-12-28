Taplin banned for three additional years eligible to compete again until 2026

Grenadian quarter-miler, Bralon Taplin, who is already serving a four-year doping ban, has been slapped with a further three years additional sanctions by the World Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which will now see the athlete banned from competing until 2026.

Taplin, now 28, was sanctioned for avoiding an in-competition drug test following his 400m victory at the 2019 Grenada Invitational Athletics Competition.

The Grenadian athlete was found to have left the stadium without completing doping control. Taplin appealed the decision, but it was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) earlier this year.

The athlete will, however, also now serve a sequential three-years on that sentence, this time for doping whereabouts violations that occurred in 2019.

According to a release issued by the AIU, Taplin was found to have missed tests on the April 21st, August 28th, and November 25, 2019.

“The AIU, therefore, confirms by this decision a period of Ineligibility for the athlete’s second Anti-Doping Rule Violation of three (3) years from midnight on September 29, 2023, to midnight on September 29, 2026.”

Taplin, who has a PB of 44.38, finished 7th in the 400m at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games will be illegible to compete again at age 34.