Tamara, The Taxi Operator Murdered in St James
A female taxi operator who plies the Clock in Montego Bay, to Spring Mount route, was shot and killed by armed men at a location in the parish, on Tuesday night, April 6.

The victim has been identified as Tamara Higgins, who resides in the Spring Mount community.

Reports by the police are that about 7:30 pm, the female who operates a voxy bus from the vicinity of Clock Tower in Montego Bay to Spring Mount, was heading towards Johns Hall when she was ambushed by two men posing as passengers.

The men reportedly brandished handguns and open fire hitting Tamara, multiple times, before escaping from the scene.

The police were summoned, and are currently still processing the scene.

