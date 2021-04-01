Tallman Ambushed and Killed on Construction Site in Hanover

Eighteen-year-old Aldeon Brackett, otherwise called ‘Tallman’, a laborer of Malcolm Heights, in Lucea, Hanover, was shot and killed by armed men, and another man shot and injured, at a construction site in Bachelors Hall, in the parish on Wednesday, March 31.

Reports are that about 7:20 am, Brackett and the other victim, and another man were on a construction site in Bachelors Hall, when they were pounced upon by armed men.

Brackett and the other victim received multiple gunshot wounds, while the other man managed to escape.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded men were rushed to hospital, where Brackett was pronounced dead, and the other victim admitted in serious condition.