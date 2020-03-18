Take Advantage Of COVID-19

Jamaica News: Soloists and small groups in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) competitions should take advantage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

This advice has come from the Director of Arts Development and Training at the JCDC, Andrew Brodber, during an interview with JIS News.

The JCDC has postponed all its events following the announcement by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, to close schools and teachers’ colleges for a period of 14 days, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

These include Festival of the Performing Arts Parish Finals islandwide, Jamaica Children’s Gospel Auditions/Eliminations islandwide, the Jamaica Festival Song Semi-Finals; the Jamaica Culinary Arts workshops islandwide, the Culture club conference in Kingston, and the St. Mary Evening of Excellence.

Mr. Brodber said that soloists have the opportunity to perfect their pieces, given the extra time that they will be at home.

“Certainly, those who are soloists, they have the opportunity to be sharpened and ready,” he said.

He said that group performers with two or three persons and living in the same community could rehearse, providing they follow the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Additionally, Mr. Brodber said that persons could use online technology, such as conference calls, to “keep their thing alive and to rehearse”.

The Ministry is advising persons to maintain a distance of at least one metre from persons who are coughing or sneezing; frequent and thorough washing of hands using soap and water or hand sanitiser; covering the mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing and then discarding it; and resisting the urge to touch the face.

It is also recommended that persons use an alcohol-based sanitiser with at least 60 per cent of alcohol.

Source: JIS News