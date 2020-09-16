Tajay Gayle finished third in Bellizona

Doha 2019 World Champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica finished third with 7.99m in the men’s long jump at the Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Gayle 24, the national record holder fouled three of his six attempts, including the last two in the competition that was won by Finland’s Kristian Pulli with 8.08m and Ruswahl Samaai of South Africa finished second with 8.04m.

Gayle, who has a season’s best of 8.23m done in July at Jamaica College, then jumped 8.04m at a Velocity Fest meet at National Stadium.