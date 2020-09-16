Tajay Gayle finished third in Bellizona

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Doha 2019 World Champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica finished third with 7.99m in the men’s long jump at the Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Gayle 24, the national record holder fouled three of his six attempts, including the last two in the competition that was won by Finland’s Kristian Pulli with 8.08m and Ruswahl Samaai of South Africa finished second with 8.04m.

Gayle, who has a season’s best of 8.23m done in July at Jamaica College, then jumped 8.04m at a Velocity Fest meet at National Stadium.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....