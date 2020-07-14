TAJ Mobile Unit Heads to Cambridge, Maroon And Cornwall Court

Tax Administration Jamaica, TAJ continues to make it easier for residents of rural St. James to pay their property taxes.

TAJ’s mobile tax unit will be heading into the communities of Cambridge, Maroon Town and Cornwall Court on July 29, 30 and 31 to ensure that property owners are given a convenient opportunity to pay their taxes and avoid the associated penalties.

The Unit will be at the Cambridge Resource Centre on Wednesday July, at the Maroon Town Police Post on July 30 and on July 31, the unit will be operating from the Cornwall Court Community Centre…9 am to 4 pm each day.

This marks the first time that the TAJ’s mobile unit will be “hitting the road” since the outbreak of the Corona Virus, COVID-19. During the month of March into the April, the mobile unit was set to operate from rural St. James. However, the out-break of COVID-19 halted those plans.

TAJ has stated that outstanding property taxes in the three targeted communities represent a formidable sum. In the Cambridge the outstanding amount is said to be $31-million while in Maroon Town some $23-million is owed and the residents of Cornwall Court owe an accumulative amount of $45-million.

Property tax collection forms a major part of funds generated by the St. James Municipal Corporation and Chairman of the Corporation’s Finance Committee, Councillor Everes is pleading with residents of the three communities to take advantage of the convenience that the Mobile Unit brings to their area.

He said the mobile unit’s presence in Cambridge, Maroon Town and Cornwall Court will prevent the residents from traveling to the tax office to make payment which is a welcome break, especially for senior citizens during this time of COVID-19.

Councillor Coke said “property owners are being encouraged to come out on these dates to make their payments or make arrangements for payments to be made. There will be professional are excellent Customer Service personnel on location to answer any question relating to your property. We are also partnering with Geoland to facilitate the speedy processing of land titles for interested persons”.