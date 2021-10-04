TAJ Introduces New Online TCC Auto-Approval Process

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has rolled out other convenient service features with the introduction of a Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) Auto-Approval process.

The new service feature which is available via the Tax Authority’s Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS), allows TCC applicants to make their applications online and receive an automatic approval, in a further step of making doing tax business even easier.

The new facility was implemented on September 3, 2021, and has auto-approved approximately 30 new applications to date. Additionally, it is expected to significantly improve voluntary compliance and commerce among the business community.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.