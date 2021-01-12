TAJ Implements New Procedures for Direct Funds Transfer

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) on Monday, January 11, 2021, launched the pilot phase of a Direct Funds Transfer Project, aimed at improving the process by which customers transfer funds to TAJ’s bank account for the payment of taxes and fees.

TAJ said under the new arrangements, all funds transferred to TAJ’s bank must include a Direct Funds Transfer Number (DFTN), generated from the TAJ website, for it to be receipted.

This will remove the need for a manual Direct Banking Form (DB01) to be later submitted. Customers will now also able to print their official receipt, instead of having to retrieve it at a later date from a Tax Office.

With the implementation of the pilot, customers who previously used the manual directly banking option are reminded to switch to another electronic payment option or to begin using the alternate Direct Funds Transfer (DFT) Payment Option.

This semi-automated DFT option requires customers to generate a Payment Advice on their Revenue Administration Information System Account (RAIS), on the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, which has been enhanced to include a Direct Funds Transfer Number (DFTN).

For further information, customers assigned to the Large Taxpayer Office may contact their Client Relationship Manager, other customers may contact a Taxpayer Education Officer, the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or access relevant “How To” guides on the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.