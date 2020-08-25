TAJ adjusts business hours

Jamaica News: Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that effective today, Monday August 24, 2020 its business hours have been adjusted in response to the revised nightly curfew time of 7:00p.m. in the parishes of Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon and St. Thomas, announced by the Prime Minister last week.

Effective today Monday August 24, 2020 all Tax Offices in the affected areas as well as the Stamp Office will now open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri). All TAJ business offices, including the Corporate Office, will now close at 4:00 p.m. (Mon-Fridays).

Additionally, the Morant Bay Tax Office remains closed, in keeping with Government of Jamaica community quarantine currently in effect in that area. The TAJ Corporate Office which was closed for sanitization will reopen Tuesday August 25, 2020.

TAJ will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with public health and safety guidelines, as the Government continues in its efforts to prevent the spread of corona virus. This means:

Staff in Tax Offices will continue to work in protective gear

Increased cleaning and sterilizing of high traffic surfaces at our locations daily

Hand sanitization regimen and temperature checks for both staff and customers, at all points of entry throughout TAJ’s operations

Mandatory wearing of masks

Taxpayers are advised to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel and staff at our Tax Offices to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet.

Persons are being reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, these include filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of Property Tax, Traffic Tickets, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee and Driver’s Licence Renewal Fee.

For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm

Source: JIS News