‘Taffy’ Gunned Down in Red Hills, St Andrew

Investigators assigned to the Red Hills police station have commenced an investigation into the death of a man, who was shot and killed in Red Hills, on Monday, January 31.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Delroy Denton, otherwise called ‘Taffy’ of Sunrise Crescent, Kingston 19.

Reports by the police are that about 6:15pm, residents alerted the police after hearing loud explosions which sounded like gunshots, coming from a section of the area.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Denton was discovered lying on his back, in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the injured man taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

