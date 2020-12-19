T20 Cricket Final in Clarks Town Sunday

By Alan Lewin: The stage is now set for what is expected to be an exciting soft ball T20 Cricket final on Sunday, December 20 in Clarks Town.

The curtain will come down on the Ultimate Top Town T20 soft ball Cricket finals at the Clarks Town Multi-Purpose court in Trelawny. This is between Red Hills Spartans and Gibraltor Royals. Gibraltor Royals who secured the final spot defeated Top Town All-Stars when they scored 205 to 181 by the All-Stars, on Sunday, December 13.

Red Hills Spartan secured their spot in the finals the previous Sunday, when they got past Schemaz Kings. The final is set to start at 3 pm. Immediately after the finals the presentations of the winners’ trophy will take place.