T100 Records Aims To Make It Big With ‘Medellin Cartel Riddim’

Dancehall record label T100 Records is on a path to production royalty with the release of their first major production, the Medellin Cartel Riddim. Slated for a full scale release on March 13, the riddim features a few popular names such as Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta, Destiny Sparta, Savage, Lisa Hyper, Krazy Flamez and Sikka Rhymes.

Considering the close association with Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel, as well as his Gaza empire, the connection with the artiste was seamless. Ahead of the riddim’s official release, the track with Vybz Kartel, Tony Montanna was released to much praise on February 15th, 2020.

“I met Vybz Kartel in 2007 and we’ve kept in touch daily. He heard the instrumental and decided he wanted to do a song on my label; the world already knows that everything Vybz Kartel touches turns to gold so it didn’t take too much for the artiste to get on board,” the producer behind T100 Records explained in a release.

The feedback has already been tremendous, with fans already hailing the label as the “production label of the year.” Considering the response so far and the calibre of talent possessed by the artistes present, the producer is confident in the success of the riddim once it is released.

Starting his label in 2007, the T100 Records producer expressed that Vybz Kartel played a significant role in his musical journey.

“I started recording and producing in 2007, when Vybz Kartel came to Montego Bay,” he outlined. Honing a style that incorporates ‘futuristic’ sounds, the producer keeps his creative process fluid, by evolving with the different eras. When asked about his process, he said,“A good chef always has a secret ingredient to ensure that his dish is different from the competition so all the listeners would just have to keep listening and try to study the greatness of my productions.”

Following the release of the Medellin Cartel Riddim later this month, much more is expected to come from T100 Records, with new projects already in the pipeline so stay tuned.

Source: Dancehallmag

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)