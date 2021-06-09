T.I Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations in New Video

T.I. has used his new music video for ‘What It’s Come To’ to respond to multiple sexual abuse allegations that have been levelled against both him and his wife Tiny.

The rapper and his wife, Tameka Dianne Harris, have faced sexual assault allegations from over a dozen women.

T.I. has now used his new visuals to seemingly deny the claims, depicting himself and his wife at the centre of a grand scheme to take them down with his accusers described as “The Parasite”.

He also implicitly mocks Sabrina Peterson, who accused the rapper of putting a gun to her head, and lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is reportedly seeking a criminal investigation and approached law enforcement authorities in Georgia and California on behalf of 11 people claiming they were the victims of the couple.

T.I. and Tiny previously “emphatically” denied Peterson’s allegations in a subsequent statement. In February, the couple’s lawyer further called the allegations “baseless and unjustified”.

