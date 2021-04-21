Swizz Beatz reportedly asked Kanye West to attend DMX’s Memorial Service on Saturday

On Saturday April 24, DMX’s life and legacy will be celebrated at a memorial service that will be live streamed for his fans to see.

As arrangements are being finalized, it’s been said that Swizz Beatz has taken measures to secure a special guest appearance from Kanye West.

According to reports, the mega producer asked the gospel rapper to make an appearance at the DMX’s forthcoming memorial service.

X’s spirituality was evident in his lyrics, his performances, his interviews and most recently, his Bible study sessions on Instagram.

Similarly, the Chicago emcee has proclaimed his faith in his music, including his Jesus Is King and Emmanuel projects.

He even mentioned it in an advertisement amid his presidential campaign. West and DMX’s shared faith in God resulted in the “Jesus Walks” star inviting the late rapper to his Sunday Service event, where X eventually led the congregation in prayer.

West’s attendance at the memorial remains to be seen, but those interested in virtually paying their last respects to DMX will be able to do so on Saturday (April 24).

The event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Though the arena can seat 19,000 people, only 10% capacity is permitted — space which will only be occupied by X’s close friends and family. The memorial is closed to the public to ensure everyone’s safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.