Swizz Beatz Hints At Ding Dong & Elephant Man For Next Dancehall Verzuz Clash

American producer Swizz Beatz has hinted that Jamaican dancehall veterans Ding Dong and Elephant Man might be next in line to take the Verzuz stage.

In what was no easy feat, Jamaica was given the top honors among the Verzuz battles so far, and that came directly from Beatz, one of the founders of the new online clash ‘zone.’

Beatz spoke with Ding Dong on IG Live following the phenomenal clash between Bounty Killer and Beenie Man on Saturday, May 23, that brought in well over 475 000 viewers.

He hinted at what might be next for Jamaica in terms of Verzuz, and it promises to be an energy-filled event if it does come to pass. Beatz revealed that so far he was the most impressed with the Beenie Man vs. Bounty Killer clash and that next on the line up might be Ding Dong vs. the Energy God, Elephant Man.

“We ready for you and ele. That’s the energy package,” Beatz said to a smiling Ding Dong.

Beatz continued to say that the clash would be a massive release of energy, while Ding Dong pondered if anybody’s house would be safe as he didn’t think that fans would get time to rest when the two artistes come up against each other.

Elephant Man, whose real name is Oneal Bryan, started his Dancehall career in 1995 as part of the Scare Dem Crew. He branched out as a solo artiste and has become well known for his colorful hair, outfits, and high energy vocals and stage performances. Many of his songs are popular Dancehall dance anthems including the Willie Bounce, Signal Di Plane, Gully Creeper, Pon De River, Nuh Linga, Log On, and Bun Bad Mind.

Kemar Christopher ‘Ding Dong’ Dwaine Ottey is an equal legend for Dancehall anthems. In fact, a TikTok trend sprung up last month that challenged fans to nail his most popular Dancehall dance moves including Syvah, Lowe Mi Nuh, Gas, Genna Bounce, Fling Yuh Shoulda, Flairy, Snappin’, and Ravers Rock. He’s also known for hit songs like Holiday and his first hit Bad Man Forward Bad Man Pull Up, which was controversially remade by popular Canadian comedian Lilly Singh in April.

As the boss of the Ravers Clavers dance collective, created in 2003, he has said “I think I have brought it (dancing) to the forefront again, not just in Jamaica, but across the entire Caribbean. People are dancing to dancehall again in schools, at weddings. Even the Prime Minister is dancing, and that is something I’ve always wanted to do as a dancer, get the Prime Minister dancing.”

Swizz Beatz also took the time to explain his close connection with Jamaica and why the island and culture hold such a special place in his heart.

“It’s not even no long talk. You know why I love this so much, because I’ve been a fan of Jamaica for many years,” Beatz said. He also explained that growing up in the Bronx influenced his taste of music, and he always gravitated towards Dancehall.

Beatz explained that his affinity for Dancehall goes deep and that it has even helped shaped him into the international superstar producer that he is today. He further said that Jamaica makes up part of how he approaches his music. He said the Verzuz was his way of giving back to an island that has helped him tremendously.

He added in agreement with Ding Dong that the match was still on his mind, and he was still “recovering” from the greatness of the show. Beatz also revealed that besides the views, the show had over one billion impressions. “Over one billion people were talking about Jamaica,” he added.

Beatz also said he believes this is why many international media outlets like CNN covered the event. He said the show displayed the strength of the people of Jamaica.

He also admitted that it would be very difficult to top that show.

Swizz added that it was not just Jamaican music but Caribbean music on the whole that could teach the people of the world how to celebrate life. If he didn’t do a Jamaican version of the popular online clash, it would disrespectful since Jamaica is the birthplace of clashes, he added.

Ding Dong chimed in that he was happy for both artistes because their numbers around the world had skyrocketed since the show.

Beatz said the show was so pleasing that he shed tears at the beauty of dancehall music rising to the challenge of bringing people joy in this time of crisis as the world battles the COVID-19 virus.

The clash between the two energy gods would be another high viewing affair, and it seems Beatz is very serious about making it a reality as he ended the video by saying the Jamaican flags that were flashing across the screen in the comments, a nod of approval that he was waiting for.

