Swizz Beatz announced that Beenie and Bounty Killer for next VERZUZ Battle

The next verzuz battle will be Bounty Killer versus Beenie Man!

Rapper and super producer Swizz Beatz announced it via Instagram yesterday (May 20).

It’s the Jamaican edition and it’s set to take place on Saturday on Instagram Live!

In a recent Instagram live Swizz Beatz discussed the possibility of a Jamaican edition of the Verzuz battle, but it wasn’t known who will do battle, until now.

The last installment of a friendly competition concept curated by super producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to keep music lovers engaged from home in the wake of COVID-19 featured Nelly going head-to-head against ATL’s Ludacris.

Thunderstorms in the area that impeded Nelly internet service nearly resulted in a reschedule, but both artists seemed committed to see the experience through.

Ludacris was patient and Nelly was determined – and for three hours they took hip-hop fans through their respective catalogs. Fans were engaged with the battle for three hours – and at the height of viewership came close to cresting at a half-million.