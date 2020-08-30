Swift Police Action Led To the Arrest, Charge of a Teenage Robber.

The quick action of the St. Elizabeth Police led to the arrest of an alleged
robber in the parish within an hour of the crime being committed on Thursday, August 27.

Reports from the Black River police are that 2:40p.m, the teen who was riding a motorcycle, went
in a Hardware in Balaclava district, St Elizabeth with a firearm and demanded cash and other
items from the occupants. He made then left on the motorcycle parked outside. Contact was made
with a team was in the area, the team responded and the teen was intercepted a few meters from
the hardware.

He was formally charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm and
Ammunition by investigators on Friday, August 28, after being interviewed in the presence of his
attorneys.

His court date is being finalised.

