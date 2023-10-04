Swift Action by the Police in St. Elizabeth Lead to Arrest of Robbery Suspect

The swift and coordinated efforts of several police teams in St. Elizabeth on
Wednesday, October 04, led to the arrest of a robbery suspect and the recovery of cash that was
stolen during a robbery in Santa Cruz, in the parish.
Reports are that about 2:15 a.m., a woman woke to strange sounds coming from a section of the
premises. Shortly after, the door to her bedroom was kicked opened by a man armed with a
firearm. The woman was reportedly ordered to open a bar; the man stole an undetermined some of
cash and cigarettes before escaping.
A report was made to the police and a coordinated operation carried out by members of the Santa
Cruz Mobile Patrol and the St. Elizabeth Operational Support teams. The teams swooped in on a
premises in a section of Santa Cruz, where the suspect was seen. The cash and cigarettes were also
recovered. He was subsequently taken into custody.
Head of the St. Elizabeth Police, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto commended his team for
their quick response. “Officers often carry out extraordinary acts of service while on duty and it is
only right we recognize those efforts. It’s also important we show the public just how committed
the officers working in their communities are,” said Minto.
