SW St Elizabeth PNP Caretaker Ewan Stephenson is Dead

Ewan Stephenson, PNP caretaker for South West St Elizabeth, died early Thursday morning, to days after his 59th birthday.

Stephenson reportedly had stomach cancer and had been ailing for several years.

In September 2020 general election, Stephenson, a St Elizabeth businessman, lost to incumbent Floyd Green of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

The People’s National Party paid tribute via its Facebook page stating: “On Tuesday you celebrated your birthday, one last time. We know that your friends, relatives, and your PNP family helped to make your day much better. It is sad to know that we are now saying RIP to you Comrade Ewan Stephenson— a man who has served the people well. We are forever grateful for your service. Rest in Power ”

Stephenson was also hailed as a cherished husband and father whose biggest ambition was to serve Jamaica and the constituency in particular.