Trending now
Mother and Daughter from Montego Bay Murdered in Miami
Truck attack that killed 12 in Berlin ‘intentional’
LASCO Financial Service - Now LASCO MONEY
LASCO Financial Service – Now LASCO MONEY
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby, and His Name Is Amazing

SW St Elizabeth PNP Caretaker Ewan Stephenson is Dead

Ewan Stephenson, PNP caretaker for South West St Elizabeth, died early Thursday morning, to days after his 59th birthday.

Stephenson reportedly had stomach cancer and had been ailing for several years.

In September 2020 general election, Stephenson, a St Elizabeth businessman, lost to incumbent Floyd Green of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

The People’s National Party paid tribute via its Facebook page stating: “On Tuesday you celebrated your birthday, one last time. We know that your friends, relatives, and your PNP family helped to make your day much better. It is sad to know that we are now saying RIP to you Comrade Ewan Stephenson— a man who has served the people well. We are forever grateful for your service. Rest in Power ✊🏾🕊

Stephenson was also hailed as a cherished husband and father whose biggest ambition was to serve Jamaica and the constituency in particular.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen ( Top M Records ) Tel. 876-353-1389

Related Posts