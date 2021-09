Suspected Suicide at Montego Bay Transport Center

The Barnett Street Police are investigating a suspected case of suicide, which occurred at the Montego Bay Transport Center on Monday Seprtember 7.

The police were alerted after the unidentified body was discovered hanging from a tree in the transportation center.

A rag, gambling paraphernalia, and an electrical extension wire which was tied around his neck, were the only items recovered from the man’s possession.

Investigations are ongoing.