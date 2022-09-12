Firearm And Ammunition In Anchovy, ST. James

Suspected Murderer Fatally Shot in St Catherine

Leave a Comment / By / September 12, 2022

One of four men suspected to have committed a murder in an area of Central Village, St. Catherine known as ‘9/11 Lane’ on Sunday, September 11 was fatally shot during confrontation when they were intercepted by the police as they fled the scene.

The deceased man is unidentified.

An M16 rifle was seized during the incident.

According to reports, about 3:30 p.m., four men armed with rifles went to the community where they shot and killed 26-year-old Romario Mighten, an electrician of Gordon Town, St. Andrew and Central Village in St. Catherine.

The gunmen then attempted to escape by crossing the Mandela Highway; however, they were confronted by a police team.

The police are maintaining a presence in the area and are urging the other three suspects to turn themselves in immediately.

Persons with information that can assist the police are encouraged to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8422, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com