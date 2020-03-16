Suspected Drowning in Portland

Latest Jamaica News, Portland (McKoy’s News): The body of a man who is believed to have drowned was found afloat in the Spanish River, Hope Bay, Portland on Saturday, March 14.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Oniel Hartwood, of Ythanside district,, also in Hope Bay, Portland.

Reports by the Hope Bay police are that about 9:30 p.m., residents discovered Hartwood’s body floating in the river, and summoned them.

Upon their arrival the body was removed from the water and the scene processed.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

