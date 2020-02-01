Suspected Case of Coronavirus in St Mary/Portland

The McKoys News Centre has been reliably informed that there is a suspected case of Human Coronavirus in St Mary and Portland, Jamaica. According to reports, the patient who lives in Portland, returned from a visit to China three days ago, felt symptoms of the disease and checked in at the Annott Bay Hospital in St Mary today.

Since the incident, the individual has been quarantined at the hospital leading to a partial shut down of the St Mary-based medical facility earlier today.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause disease in mammals and birds. In humans, the virus causes respiratory infections which are typically mild but in rare cases, can be lethal. In cows and pigs they may cause diarrhea, while in chickens, it can cause an upper respiratory disease.

Symptoms include:

*Runny nose

*Coughing

*Sore throat

* Fever

The death toll from the new coronavirus now stands at 259 with the number of infections almost doubling in a day to more than 12,500.

Countries and territories that have confirmed cases include Spain, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Macau, Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Britain, Vietnam, Italy, India, the Philippines, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Finland and Sweden. Cases recorded in Thailand, Taiwan, Germany, Vietnam, Japan, France and the USA involved patients who had not been to China. No deaths have been reported outside China.

All of China’s provinces and territories have now been touched by the outbreak. China has asked the European Union for help in purchasing urgent medical supplies from its member countries.

It is recommended that persons begin to practice the following:

– wear protective masks in public

– wash hands more regularly than before with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

– only eat meat that you can confirm its origin, if not, eat tinned food

– stay at least 3 feet away while speaking with persons

– avoid shaking hands and hugging if possible

– if you feel throat discomfort, gargle with salt and water at least 3 times daily

A) hold a mouthful of diluted salt water

B) raise your head, let the salt water stay around your throat area for a few seconds

C) open your mouth slightly and exhale slowly, let air bubbling through the water in your throat and make a continuous “ha, ha” sound

D) spit out the salt water after a few seconds

E) repeat 3-5 times daily

Because viruses or bacteria lurk in the pharynx through the nasal passage, diluted salt water can kill them on the spot, thereby achieving the purpose of preventing infection. This method is simple, effective, easy to do but requires perseverance.

Be in the know…the life you save could be your own.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs