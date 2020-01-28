Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Jamaica

The Ministry of Health has reported a suspected case Coronavirus. The patient, who returned from a visit to China days ago, felt symptoms of the disease and was rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Since the incident, the individual has been quarantined at the hospital leading to a partial shut down of the medical facility earlier today.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause disease in mammals and birds. In humans, the virus causes respiratory infections which are typically mild but in rare cases, can be lethal. In cows and pigs they may cause diarrhea, while in chickens, it can cause an upper respiratory disease.

Symptoms include:

*Runny nose

*Coughing

*Sore throat

* Fever

The death toll from the new coronavirus now stands at 106 with the number of infections almost doubling in a day to more than 4,500.

 

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

