Suspected Bank Robber in Multi-Million Dollar Heist at Jamaica National Bank, in Westmoreland Held

The Westmoreland have reported that they have taken a suspect into custody, who is believed to be one of the men involved in yesterday’s daylight multi-million dollar robbery, at the Jamaica National branch, in Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

Investigators say they are unable to release the identity of the suspect, but reported that he was picked up during an operation carried out in the parish on Wednesday morning, and an Illegal firearm seized during the process.

The police say the suspected is believed to be among three mask men who entered the Whitehouse branch of the Jamaica National Bank, posing as customers, and robbed the establishment.

The surveillance cameras show the men walking around inside the bank for several minutes, before they brandished handguns, and held four bank employees, along with several customers and the security guard on duty, at gunpoint.

The robbers then relieved the security guard of his service pistol, before slapping him around.

They then robbed the establishment of cash amounting to over $3.5-million dollars before exiting the establishment, with the stolen money and the security guard’s firearm.

On reaching the outside of the bank, the armed robbers proceeded to hold a taxi operator at gunpoint and forced him to hand over the keys to his motor car, in which they made their escape.

In the meanwhile, the police in the parish say they are calling on members of the public, who may have information that can assist the police in their investigation to apprehend the robbers, to come forward and tell the police what they know.