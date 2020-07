Police say they have held one of the robbery suspects who escaped with $3.2

million from JN Money Shop in Westmoreland, Tuesday, July 28.

The man was held today in the parish during a police operation. A 9 mm pistol

was reportedly seized.

Reports are that on Tuesday, men entered the bank at White House,

Westmoreland, held up the staff and escaped with $3.2 million. Before leaving

they robbed the security guard of a firearm. He was treated at hospital. JN said

none of their staff was hurt.