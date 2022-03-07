Suspect Lottery Scammer Charged

A suspected lottery scammer has been charged by the police following his arrest in a pre-dawn operation in White House, Westmoreland, on Thursday, March 3.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Taforie Pinnock, otherwise called ‘Taffie’ of Rowe Town in White House, Westmoreland.

Pinnock has been charged with Possession of Identity Information and Possession of Access Device.

Reports by the police are that between the hours of 4:00 am, and 8:00 am, Lawmen attached to the Lottery Scam task force carried out an operation at Pinnock’s home.

He was found in possession of several files with names, personal information and addresses of persons living overseas.

Pinnock was taken into custody and charged.