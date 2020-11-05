Suspect in Westmoreland Double Murder Turns Himself in

A Westmoreland man who was being sought by the police in connection with a double murder and wounding with intent in the parish, six weeks ago, has turned himself in.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Ewan, of Hudson Street, Westmoreland turned himself in to detectives at the Major Investigation Division on Wednesday, November 4.

Reports are that about 6:55 p.m., on September 30, Ewan and another assailant entered a shop on Hudson Street and opened gunfire hitting three persons, two of whom succumbed to injuries – 22-year-old Rojae Reid and 24-year-old Anthonika Wedderburn.

Ewan was subsequently charged.

Meanwhile, police are seeking 29-year-old Andre Hinds, otherwise called ‘Bunny’, who is the other suspect named in the incident. He is urged to turn himself in immediately and anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.