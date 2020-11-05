Suspect in Westmoreland Double Murder Turns Himself in

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Westmoreland man who was being sought by the police in connection with a double murder and wounding with intent in the parish, six weeks ago, has turned himself in.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Ewan, of Hudson Street, Westmoreland turned himself in to detectives at the Major Investigation Division on Wednesday, November 4.

Reports are that about 6:55 p.m., on September 30, Ewan and another assailant entered a shop on Hudson Street and opened gunfire hitting three persons, two of whom succumbed to injuries – 22-year-old Rojae Reid and 24-year-old Anthonika Wedderburn.

Ewan was subsequently charged.

Meanwhile, police are seeking 29-year-old Andre Hinds, otherwise called ‘Bunny’, who is the other suspect named in the incident. He is urged to turn himself in immediately and anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....