Suspect in pregnant woman’s murder commits suicide in lock-up

An unidentified man who was reported to be the main suspect in the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, reportedly hanged himself this morning, June 21 in the lock-up of the Lionel Town police station in Clarendon. It is reported that he hanged himself with a clothing he was wearing while in custody.

The deceased woman is 19-year-old Tashieka McKay of Rhoden Hall in Clarendon.

Tashieka McKay

According to reports, McKay’s four-year-old daughter alerted her grandmother after she found her mother motionless. Checks were made and the pregnant mother was found on her bed with her throat slashed.

The police were summoned to the area and McKay’s boyfriend was arrested. During the process, lawmen had to fire shots in the air to stop angry residents who wanted to carry out ‘jungle justice’ for the gruesome murder.

