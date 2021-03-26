Suspect in Custody for Khanice Jackson’s Murder

A man listed as a person of interest in the murder of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson, accounting clerk of a Portmore address, was picked up in the Half-Way-Tree area in St Andrew this afternoon, and is now undergoing questioning.

He has been identified as 50-year-old Robert Fowler, otherwise called ‘Backra’ a mechanic of Portmore, St. Catherine.

Jackson, who resided in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, had been missing since Wednesday, March 24. She was last seen leaving her home for work and had not been seen or heard from since.

Her body was found this morning in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village, in St Catherine.