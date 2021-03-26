Suspect in Custody for Khanice Jackson’s Murder

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A man listed as a person of interest in the murder of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson, accounting clerk of a Portmore address, was picked up in the Half-Way-Tree area in St Andrew this afternoon, and is now undergoing questioning.

He has been identified as 50-year-old Robert Fowler, otherwise called ‘Backra’ a mechanic of Portmore, St. Catherine.

Jackson, who resided in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, had been missing since Wednesday, March 24. She was last seen leaving her home for work and had not been seen or heard from since.

Her body was found this morning in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village, in St Catherine.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....