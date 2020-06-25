Suspect Held In Murder Of Dancehall Artiste Glamma Don

Police have detained a suspect in the stabbing death of young dancehall artiste Glamma Don. The suspect, who is a man, was held yesterday June 23rd. According to reports, the 24-year-old artiste was stabbed to death in Tremolesworth, St Mary on Monday, June 21st.

It is believed that there was an argument between the two men and that the suspect fled the area following the dispute but he was eventually turned over to the police by family members. He is expected to be questioned later this week about the murder of Glamma Don, whose real name is Henry Wynter.

Other media reports indicate that the artiste was on his way to a recording studio around 1 pm on June 21st when he got into an argument with a man. The two are believed to have been enemies for a long time. As the confrontation ensued both men brandished knives and Glamma Don was stabbed at some point during the fight. He made it to the hospital but died while being treated.

Glamma Don was an upcoming artiste and was known for a few songs like ‘Don’t Rush’, ‘My Life’ and ‘Think Smart’. He just recorded a new single, called Traitor, last week. In 2019 he spoke to the Jamaica Observer about how he got involved in dancehall.

“Mi grew up listening to mi mother sing, as well as other relatives and friends, so music was always around me. But the moment mi wrote my first song and performed it on stage, that motivated mi to take di music seriously…that’s how mi journey began. I’ve always been told I’m spectacular on stage,” he said.

He was also hopeful about finding his place in the genre. “Mi share di stage with several of the industry’s biggest names and everywhere the Don perform, it shell. Di people dem love the ting.Mi spend time fi construct mi music so when fans hear di ting, di response is always positive”

His last post on Instagram was related to the release of Traitor. He said: “Coming soon and if you don’t want to miss out on this awesome video please remember to subscribe to GLAMMA DON VEVO and hit that notification Bell.”

Many fans expressed their condolences and shock to his family on their sudden loss.

One fan said, “ah jah know youth and me deh ya a wait fi u buss and run a star ino youth RIP,” and another added: “ mi fren, mi caa believe yuh gone! Suh glad mi always tell u mi love yuh.”

Source: Dancehallmag