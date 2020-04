Jamaica News: A driver who was being sought by police in relations to a crash which has claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman has been held on reasonable suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man to be questioned by the police. He was picked up in Kingston on Monday.

The accident which took place on Sunday has claimed the life of Leonie Smith-Wilson, a nurse at the St Thomas Infirmary.

It is being reported that a driver of a red Honda Integra was driving and switched his lane. This switch, resulted in the driver slamming in the back of a Toyota Probox which was heading in the opposite direction. The Probox slammed into a wall after losing control.

The Probox Driver who was injured in the crash was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

Smith-Wilson and another female passenger were rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital in the parish and was later transferred to the KPH where Smith-Wilson succumbed to her injuries.

The conditions of the other two persons are currently unknown.