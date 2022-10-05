Suspect Charged with 5 Year Old’s Murder

Leave a Comment / By / October 5, 2022

Charges have been laid against a suspect in the year-old case of 5-year-old Denique Salmon, who was shot as she slept in her bed when gunmen from warring factions traded bullets in New Haven, Kingston 20 on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition is 31-year-old Theodore Beavers, otherwise called ‘Theo’, a bus conductor of Duhaney Terrace, Kingston 20.

Beavers was picked up by a team of police in Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was then handed over to the St. Andrew South Police and on Monday, October 3, he was pointed out on an identification parade and subsequently charged. His court date is being finalised.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com