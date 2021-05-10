Suspect arrested for double murder

(Jamaica  Star News):  Twenty-three-year-old Roger Smith of Collins Close, St Andrew, was arrested and charged last Thursday with a double murder that took place on October 16, 2020.

The deceased are Mark Wellington, 32, otherwise called ‘Blackie’, of Maxfield Avenue, and 18-year-old Leonard Hendricks, otherwise called ‘Plattie’, of Kew Lane, both in Kingston 12.

Smith was also charged with conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following the incident on Cockburn Lane, Kingston 8.

Reports from the St Andrew South police are that about 5 p.m., Wellington and Hendricks were seated in a Toyota Probox motor car when Smith along with other armed men approached and opened gunfire hitting them. Their heads were then severed. Following intensive investigations, Smith was arrested in Trelawny during an operation last Thursday. He was charged after a question-and-answer session. His court date is being finalised.

Meanwhile, police in St Ann have arrested and charged 28-year-old Romaine Witter of Pedro River, in the parish, with wounding with intent following an incident in his community last Saturday. Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 7:50 a.m., Witter and the complainant had a disagreement during which Witter threw a stone hitting the complainant in the head. The injured man was taken to hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious condition. Witter was subsequently arrested and charged.

