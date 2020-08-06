Supt Leon Clunis thanksgiving on Saturday

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Superintendent Leon Clunis, .who succumbed to gunshot wounds received on a police
operation, is being buried Saturday August 8.

The Jamaica constabulary Force (JCF) said the public and other well-wishers are invited to
join the service live on social media on Saturday, August 8, 2020 using the following links:

YouTube : (www.youtube.com/jamaicaconstabularyforce)

– Church Service direct link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEofCPFVZEA
– Graveside direct link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VyBDAQ_8Yo

Facebook
www.facebook.com/jamaicaconstabularyforce
 
Twitter
www.twitter.com/jamaicaconstab

The JCF said this is in keeping with the government’s Covid-19 protocols on public
gatherings and as such, the number of persons allowed inside the church for the funeral
service will be restricted.

Superintendent Leon Clunis was among three Police officers shot while on operation in
Horizon Park, St. Catherine on Friday, June 12. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,
June 30. The other two have been buried.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....