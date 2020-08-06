Supt Leon Clunis thanksgiving on Saturday

Superintendent Leon Clunis, .who succumbed to gunshot wounds received on a police

operation, is being buried Saturday August 8.

The Jamaica constabulary Force (JCF) said the public and other well-wishers are invited to

join the service live on social media on Saturday, August 8, 2020 using the following links:

YouTube : (www.youtube.com/jamaicaconstabularyforce)

– Church Service direct link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEofCPFVZEA

– Graveside direct link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VyBDAQ_8Yo

Facebook

www.facebook.com/jamaicaconstabularyforce



Twitter

www.twitter.com/jamaicaconstab

The JCF said this is in keeping with the government’s Covid-19 protocols on public

gatherings and as such, the number of persons allowed inside the church for the funeral

service will be restricted.

Superintendent Leon Clunis was among three Police officers shot while on operation in

Horizon Park, St. Catherine on Friday, June 12. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,

June 30. The other two have been buried.