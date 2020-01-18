Supreme Court to Rule Soon on Kensington Student who was told to Cut Locks

Supreme Court to Rule Soon on Kensington Student who was told to Cut Locks
The parents of the Kensington Primary School student who was told to cut her dreadlocks before being admitted to the institution, will hear from the Supreme Court soon.  The decision was delayed by the Courts.

Isat Buchanan, Attorney-at-law representing the girl’s family informed that the ruling was not delivered as one of the judges on the panel, which heard the matter, was ill. There is no date when the ruling will be handed down.

The student was allowed to attend the St Catherine-based school based on an injunction granted in 2018. Reports surfaced that the child was initially accepted at the institution but later told that her locks had to be cut.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett – Director of News and Current Affairs

