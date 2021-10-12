Superman comes out as Bisexual in new DC Comics Series

Superman will come out as bisexual in an upcoming issue of the DC Comics series.

The new iteration of the superhero, Jonathan Kent, who is the son of original Superman Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will have a same-sex relationship with love interest Jay Nakamura in a forthcoming issue.

Series writer Tom Taylor announced the news to The New York Times.

This is the latest push towards increased LGBT representation in comics, with the latest version of DC’s Robin portrayed as bisexual, while Marvel announced they would hand the mantle of Captain America to a gay character.

The storyline will debut in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, set to be released November 9.