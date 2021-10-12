Superman comes out as Bisexual in new DC Comics Series

Superman will come out as bisexual in an upcoming issue of the DC Comics series.

The new iteration of the superhero, Jonathan Kent, who is the son of original Superman Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will have a same-sex relationship with love interest Jay Nakamura in a forthcoming issue.

Series writer Tom Taylor announced the news to The New York Times.

This is the latest push towards increased LGBT representation in comics, with the latest version of DC’s Robin portrayed as bisexual, while Marvel announced they would hand the mantle of Captain America to a gay character.

The storyline will debut in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, set to be released November 9.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com