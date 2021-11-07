Sunshine Snacks signs Olympic 4x400m bronze medalist Candice McLeod

Jamaica’s Tokyo Olympic Games 4x400m bronze medallist Candice McLeod has entered into a sponsorship deal with Sunshine Snacks.

Under the sponsorship agreement with the distributors of Sunshine Snacks, Confectionery & Snacks Jamaica Limited, for the new track and field season will give McLeod funds to offset her training expenses along with a healthy supply of Sun Mix fruits and nuts as she prepares for 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon from July 15-24.

The 24-year-old McLeod, clocked a personal best of 49.51 seconds to make the final of the Women’s 400m. She finished fifth. She also anchored Jamaica to third place for the bronze medal in the women’s mile-relay quartet clocked a season’s best 3 minutes, 21.24 seconds to finish behind the USA (3:16.85) and Poland ( 3:20.53). Roneisha McGregor, Janieve Russell, and Shericka Jackson were the other members of the quartet.

McLeod expressed her gratitude to Sunshine Snacks for the support.

She was also presented with a commemorative plaque in recognition of her exploits in Tokyo and she will enjoy a spa day at Excellence Oyster Bay courtesy of Sunshine Snacks.