Summons out for Beenie Man following illegal party

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St. Elizabeth police have issued a stern warning to party promoters about illegal entertainment events being promoted and held in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and have singled out popular entertainer Beenie Man.

Head of the St Elizabeth police Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms told the media this morning that there’s a summons for the entertainer whose given name is Moses Davis.

She said that there’s a summons in the possession of the police for Beenie Man for a party held on November 29.

In a 25 seconds video, Davis is also seen promoting a New Year’s Eve party.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....