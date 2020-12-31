Summons out for Beenie Man following illegal party

The St. Elizabeth police have issued a stern warning to party promoters about illegal entertainment events being promoted and held in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and have singled out popular entertainer Beenie Man.

Head of the St Elizabeth police Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms told the media this morning that there’s a summons for the entertainer whose given name is Moses Davis.

She said that there’s a summons in the possession of the police for Beenie Man for a party held on November 29.

In a 25 seconds video, Davis is also seen promoting a New Year’s Eve party.