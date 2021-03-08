‘Suki’ Gunned Down in St Ann

The Brown’s Town police in the parish of St Ann, have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men, along a section of Enfield main road in the parish on Saturday, March 6.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Raymond Emmanuel, otherwise called ‘Suki’, unemployed of Retirement district, also in Brown’s Town, St Ann.

Reports by the police are that about 12:45 pm, Emmanuel was walking at a section of the community when he was pounced upon by armed men, and shot to death.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Emmanuel was discovered lying on his side in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and the body removed to the scene for a post mortem examination.