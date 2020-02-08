Sub-machine Gun Seized in St Elizabeth

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): Sub-machine Gun Seized The St Elizabeth police are now in search of two men in connection with the seizure of a submachine gun, along with a magazine containing three .45 cartridges, which was seized along the Lacovia main road in St Elizabeth, on Saturday, February 8.

Reports by the Lacovia police are that about 2:50 a.m., officers were conducting spot checks along a section of the roadway when they signaled a motorcycle rider, and a pillion to stop.

Upon seeing the lawmen, the motorcyclist threw an object on the ground, then he turned the bike and sped off in the opposite direction.

The object was retrieved and later discovered to be the submachine gun.

