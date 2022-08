Sub-Machine Gun Seized During Police Operation in St. Catherine

One sub-machine gun and one magazine was seized during a police operation on McVickers Lane, Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine on Tuesday, August 16.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., .lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched and the weapon seized. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.